NZX flat as major companies issue warnings

NZX flat as major companies issue warnings
Mainfreight was among the companies warning of a slowing economy. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 27 Jul 2023
Leading stocks Mainfreight and Ryman Healthcare both sounded warnings of a slowing domestic economy and earnings growth, and the New Zealand sharemarket traded flat.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell to an intraday low of 11,921, then recovered and traded steadily to a close of 11,954.11, up 0.625 points or 0.01%.There was an even spread of 59 gainers and 59 decliners over the whole market on improved volumes of 24.55 million share transactions worth $91.84m.Across the Tasman, the S&P/ASX 200 Index had another strong day, rising 0.78% to 7459.8...
Cash-strapped councils need their funding doubled to survive
Policy

Cash-strapped councils need their funding doubled to survive

LGNZ's president says councils should receive 20% of the country's funding.

Cécile Meier 5:45pm
Listed Companies

Pacific Edge AGM lays out survival plans after major Medicare setback

Pacific Edge is grappling with the potential loss of access to US Medicare.

Greg Hurrell 4:46pm
Pacific Edge AGM lays out survival plans after major Medicare setback
Policy

Māori party tax plan undercuts Nats by nearly $100 per week for average worker

The party also hopes to reduce tax evasion by $7 billion a year.

Jem Traylen 4:06pm
Māori party tax plan undercuts Nats by nearly $100 per week for average worker

More Markets

Builders more upbeat, 70% say inquiries have perked up
Property

Builders more upbeat, 70% say inquiries have perked up

No builders expect house prices to continue falling in the next 12 months.

Brent Melville 11:10am
Hopes inflation tamed in Aust raises NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

Hopes inflation tamed in Aust raises NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed 20.86 points or 0.17% ahead.

Graham Skellern 26 Jul 2023
Carbon prices bounce in 'Sliding Doors' moment
Policy

Carbon prices bounce in 'Sliding Doors' moment

Some confidence has been restored but uncertainties remain in carbon markets.

Ian Llewellyn 26 Jul 2023
New Tower shareholder happy at 5.8%
Finance

New Tower shareholder happy at 5.8%

Pacific International has no plans beyond its initial investment.

Paul McBeth 26 Jul 2023