NZX leads market lower as inflation figures loom

NZ's market turned late in the day. (Image: NZX)

Stock market operator NZX led the S&P/NZX 50 index lower as investors pondered whether inflation data tomorrow would slow the central bank’s aggressive rate hike cycle. The benchmark index slipped 15.8 points, or 0.1%, to 11,932.92. Across the main board, 61 stocks fell, 70 rose and 53 were unchanged. Turnover was $110.6 million.NZX fell 2.3% to $1.27 as the local stock market dipped into negative territory late in the trading session, ignoring a strong lead from the US where tech stocks helped boost the Nasdaq and in Australia w...