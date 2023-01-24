Menu
NZX leads market lower as inflation figures loom

NZX leads market lower as inflation figures loom
NZ's market turned late in the day. (Image: NZX)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 24 Jan 2023
Stock market operator NZX led the S&P/NZX 50 index lower as investors pondered whether inflation data tomorrow would slow the central bank’s aggressive rate hike cycle. The benchmark index slipped 15.8 points, or 0.1%, to 11,932.92. Across the main board, 61 stocks fell, 70 rose and 53 were unchanged. Turnover was $110.6 million.NZX fell 2.3% to $1.27 as the local stock market dipped into negative territory late in the trading session, ignoring a strong lead from the US where tech stocks helped boost the Nasdaq and in Australia w...
Listed Companies

Bad-spirited dispute: Molloy vs Good Spirits

Leo Molloy was meant to open his new bar tomorrow.

Riley Kennedy 4:00pm
World

Europe is bracing for a sharp, abrupt real estate reversal

Borrowers face a crunch as valuations fall and lending tightens. 

Bloomberg 2:00pm
Markets

Recent trends mostly favourable for Xero: Citi

Xero is considered the market leader among small businesses in the UK.

Jenny Ruth 12:51pm

Services

Accordant to buy executive search firm Hobson Leavy

Accordant has continued its decade of expansion through acquisition.

Staff reporters 4:00pm
Markets

Health

AFT signs new Maxigesic deal in eastern Europe

The new deal will help offset its withdrawal from Russia. 

Staff reporters 10:22am
Retail

Kiwi Property shopping centres enjoy strong sales in 2022

Sylvia Park, LynnMall and The Base posted record sales last year. 

Staff reporters 10:15am