NZX upbeat about FY, extends CEO's term
NZX chief executive Mark Peterson. (Image: NZX)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 25 Aug 2023
Stock exchange operator NZX said operating earnings gained in the six months to June 30, despite difficult trading conditions, while its net profit fell due to increased amortisation charges.NZX’s operating operating earnings of $20 million for the six months were up 15% on the previous comparable period.Excluding acquisition, integration and integration costs, group operating earnings were $20.6m – up 16.8%.Net profit was $7.0m, down 5.6%. For the full year, NZX said it expected operating earnings to be towards the upper...
Retail

Ram raiders hit Michael Hill's bottom line

The company spent about $5 million on security measures.

Ian Llewellyn 3:10pm
Law & Regulation

InMusic doesn't want the DJ scene to turn into a game of Monopoly.

Paul McBeth 1:00pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: shakeups afoot in Super Rugby ... again

Rugby Australia is poised to take ownership of the Waratahs and Brumbies franchises.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
