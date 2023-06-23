Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZX50 drifts as investors chew over week’s highs and lows

NZX50 drifts as investors chew over week’s highs and lows
Tracking management software firm ERoad's shares didn't move much today as the market digested news. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Fri, 23 Jun 2023
New Zealand’s sharemarket went into the weekend on a flat note as investors chewed over the big news of the week which included companies cutting guidance and some dramatic share price movements.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 1.5 points, or 0.01%, to 11,737.55.  Turnover on the entire market was $119.2 million and 49 stocks rose while 74 fell. Octagon's chief investment officer Paul Robertshawe said the market had been quiet on Friday with little news after Thursday was dominated by ERoad’s share jump and Pacific Edge&r...
NZL confident in PwC auditors, despite Aussie scandal, chair says
Finance

NZL confident in PwC auditors, despite Aussie scandal, chair says

The company now owns just over 15,000 hectares of rural land.

Riley Kennedy 4:40pm
Markets

ERoad bid is a 'knock-out offer', says Aussie broker

Bell Potter doubts a better competing offer will come along.

Pattrick Smellie 2:58pm
ERoad bid is a 'knock-out offer', says Aussie broker
Markets

Pilotless plane trial in Northland aims to revolutionise courier delivery

Packages could soon be delivered by air, flown robotically.

Brent Melville 2:40pm
Pilotless plane trial in Northland aims to revolutionise courier delivery

More Markets

NZL confident in PwC auditors, despite Aussie scandal, chair says
Finance

NZL confident in PwC auditors, despite Aussie scandal, chair says

The company now owns just over 15,000 hectares of rural land.

Riley Kennedy 4:40pm
ERoad bid is a 'knock-out offer', says Aussie broker
Markets

ERoad bid is a 'knock-out offer', says Aussie broker

Bell Potter doubts a better competing offer will come along.

Pattrick Smellie 2:58pm
Pilotless plane trial in Northland aims to revolutionise courier delivery
Markets

Pilotless plane trial in Northland aims to revolutionise courier delivery

Packages could soon be delivered by air, flown robotically.

Brent Melville 2:40pm
Takeover bid: Why ERoad is in play
Markets Analysis

Takeover bid: Why ERoad is in play

A takeover bid values ERoad at $147m, less than the $177m it paid to buy Coretex in 2021.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am