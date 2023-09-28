Menu
NZX50 drops more than 1% as bond yields rise

Warehouse Group's fall in profits helped pushed the market lower. (Image: Depositphotos)
Staff reporters
Thu, 28 Sep 2023
A two-thirds drop in The Warehouse’s annual net profit and rising bond yields helped drag the New Zealand sharemarket lower.The S&P/NZX50 Index dropped by 141.5 points or 1.25% to 11,178.03 on turnover worth $113.5 million. There were 55 rises and 77 falls on the main board.The Warehouse’s shares fell by 2c to $1.73 after the company announced that its annual net profit had dropped by 66.6% to $29.8m.Devon Funds' head of retail, Greg Smith, said the result highlighted a dichotomy in the retail scene between essential and dis...
Business confidence perking up, inflation expectations easing
Economy

Business confidence perking up, inflation expectations easing

Inflation expectations pushed below 5%.

Rebecca Howard 2:08pm
Retail

Weet-Bixgate: The Warehouse squares off against Sanitarium

A shortage of the cereal has led the maker to cut off the giant retailer's supply.

Ella Somers 1:33pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, September 28, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
'Tough year': The Warehouse net profit slumps 66.6%
Markets

'Tough year': The Warehouse net profit slumps 66.6%

The 2024 financial year has also started off softer than expected.

Ella Somers 9:10am
The kiwi struggles: NZ dollar faces uncertain future
Economy

The kiwi struggles: NZ dollar faces uncertain future

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand sold $4 billion in July. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
ERoad's capital raise: thank goodness for underwriters
Markets Analysis

Pattrick Smellie: ERoad's capital raise: thank goodness for underwriters

ERoad has raised $50m in new capital, but at what long-term cost?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am