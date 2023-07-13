Menu
NZX50 lifts ahead of long weekend on low volumes

The spectre of high food price inflation did not deter investors today. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Thu, 13 Jul 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket moved into the Matariki holiday with a near one percent gain on confidence that inflation is being tamed and bond yields have peaked.Mainfreight went higher after overcoming challenging trading conditions to record another positive annual result.The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed steadily from lunchtime and closed at 12,013.43, up 105.16 points or 0.88% on light trading.There were 89 gainers and 41 decliners on the main board, with 23.23 million shares worth $82.45m changing hands.Paul Robertshawe, chief investment off...
James Shaw concedes ETS decisions flawed in law
Policy

LCANZI argued that ETS settings failed to adequately address climate change targets.

Ian Llewellyn 6:15pm
Policy

Gas reserves drop below 10 years of existing use for first time

There's been a 17% decrease in proven and probable gas reserves.

Ian Llewellyn 1:00pm
Finance

Commercial lending margins continue to fatten

Only one-in-five lenders willing to lend against construction projects.

Brent Melville 12:30pm
Sharemarket has a muted response to Reserve Bank move
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,908.27, down 1.53 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 12 Jul 2023
Eroad board says no deal, shares eclipse offer price
Markets

New chair Susan Paterson said thanks, but no thanks.

Staff reporters 12 Jul 2023
KMD Brands feels the chill of consumer sentiment
Retail

The outdoor products retailer's stock price drops despite record revenue expectations.

Ben Moore 12 Jul 2023