Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZX50 sinks to lowest point for 2023

NZX50 sinks to lowest point for 2023
Rising interest rates drag equities down. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 20 Oct 2023
New Zealand stocks buckled under the weight of rising bond yields, taking the market to its lowest point for the year to date.By the close, the S&P/NZX50 index was at 10,994.08, down 141.505 points or 1.27%.Turnover was $115.1 million, with 94 falls and 33 rises among the 185 stocks traded on the main board.The index is now 2,564 points, or 19%, down from its record close, set on Jan 8, 2020, of 13,558.19.Comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to the effect that persistently high US inflation and tight labour markets could...
TAIC report on port deaths fingers poor regulation
Law & Regulation

TAIC report on port deaths fingers poor regulation

The Maritime Union of NZ said change had begun, but the cost was too high.

Ben Moore 4:30pm
Environment

'Finger-in-the-dyke stuff': wilding pine funding

Other invasive plants could be just as big a problem in future.

Greg Hurrell 3:15pm
'Finger-in-the-dyke stuff': wilding pine funding
Media

Doubt over whether MediaWorks can 'continue as a going concern'

MediaWorks incurred a loss of $125.9 million in the financial year ended December 31.

Staff reporters 2:45pm
Doubt over whether MediaWorks can 'continue as a going concern'

More Markets

Why is Sky’s share price so low?
Markets

Why is Sky’s share price so low?

The buyout interest makes sense considering the company’s low valuation, analysts say.

Daniel Dunkley 12:00pm
Genesis plans to cut about 200 jobs in its retail business
Markets

Genesis plans to cut about 200 jobs in its retail business

The gentailer has already slimmed down its executive management team.

Staff reporters 9:15am
Petrol's dying, long live aviation fuel
Markets

Petrol's dying, long live aviation fuel

Aviation fuel demand is expected to boom in the next 30 years.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Fletcher’s pipedream nothing but a Crane hangover
Infrastructure

Paul McBeth: Fletcher’s pipedream nothing but a Crane hangover

Fletcher's had to fight this battle more than once. Can it win it?

Paul McBeth 5:00am