NZX50 slips as traders await cental banks' decisions

A hesitant New Zealand sharemarket fell nearly half a percent as it waited for the latest interest rate decisions from the central banks on each side of the Tasman.The S&P/NZX 50 Index reached an intraday low of 11,795.8 points before recovering slightly in the last half hour matching session, and closed at 11,838.79, down 45.7 points or 0.38%.There were 72 gainers and 63 decliners on the main board, on steady volume of 29.67 million share transactions worth $104.52m.Jeremy Sullivan, investment advisor with Hamilton Hindin Greene, said it w...