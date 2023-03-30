Menu
NZX's second big rise in three days

NZX's second big rise in three days
(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 30 Mar 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket followed a strong day on Wall Street with an impressive gain of well over 1%, and utility stocks were again lively.The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed steadily throughout the session and closed at 11,933.17, up 196.41 points or 1.67% – the highest level in five weeks.It was the second big rise in three trading days, with the index gaining 1.36% on Tuesday. The index has now risen nearly 4% so far this year.There were 104 gainers and 29 decliners over the whole market on volume of 37.39 million share transactions w...
MediaWorks confirms Today FM closure with immediate effect
Media

MediaWorks confirms Today FM closure with immediate effect

Today FM shows were abruptly pulled off the air this morning during Tova O’Brien’s morning programme. 

Daniel Dunkley 6:08pm
Markets

New bill will replace 'outdated' aviation acts

The aviation industry has given the new bill the thumbs up.

Ella Somers 12:00pm
Technology

Alibaba breakup shows tech firms how to unlock value

The tech giant's move may compel rivals like Tencent to follow a similar path.

Bloomberg 11:06am
If things pan out for Synlait, the wait will be worth it
Primary Sector

Rebecca Howard: If things pan out for Synlait, the wait will be worth it

The yield on Synlait’s bonds is a clear indicator that people are feeling uneasy but is it justified? 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Freightways declares one-off costs
Markets

Freightways declares one-off costs

The company said it had taken a $2m hit from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Mar 2023
Vanguard censured for failing to disclose tobacco fines
Policy

Vanguard censured for failing to disclose tobacco fines

An Australian regulator fined Vanguard A$39,960.

Staff reporters 29 Mar 2023