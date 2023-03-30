NZX's second big rise in three days

(Image: Getty)

The New Zealand sharemarket followed a strong day on Wall Street with an impressive gain of well over 1%, and utility stocks were again lively.The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed steadily throughout the session and closed at 11,933.17, up 196.41 points or 1.67% – the highest level in five weeks.It was the second big rise in three trading days, with the index gaining 1.36% on Tuesday. The index has now risen nearly 4% so far this year.There were 104 gainers and 29 decliners over the whole market on volume of 37.39 million share transactions w...