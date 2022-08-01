See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Markets

Pacific Edge at risk of losing ‘significant’ revenue stream

Dan Brunskill
Mon, 01 Aug 2022

Pacific Edge at risk of losing ‘significant’ revenue stream
The test has been used more than 10,000 times since it was first approved in 2020. (Image: Pacific Edge)
Dan Brunskill
Mon, 01 Aug 2022
RELATED
Pacific Edge could have its cancer tests dropped by a major US health insurance company which is considering a new way to choose which tests are covered.  Medicare provider Novitas currently reimburses the use of Cxbladder but would not under a new process it has proposed. Currently, the health insurer reviews clinical evidence for each individual product but has proposed relying on third-party lists instead. Pacific Edge said if the proposal was adopted, Cxbladder would no longer receive reimbursement from Novitas, which makes up &ld...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Politics
Jacinda Ardern on the complicated, important NZ-China relationship
Oliver Lewis | Mon, 01 Aug 2022

The prime minister and the Chinese ambassador gave back-to-back speeches on the NZ-China relationship.

Law & Regulation
Homeowners appeal James Hardie leaky buildings case
Greg Hurrell | Mon, 01 Aug 2022

The high court accepted a building system that relied on good luck, not good management when it ruled Harditex cladding was fit for purpose, the court of appeal was told today.

Primary Sector
Carpet wars: Godfrey Hirst drops damages claim against Bremworth
Rebecca Howard | Mon, 01 Aug 2022

Godfrey Hirst says it dropped the claim for damages because it is “aware of Bremworth’s constrained financial circumstances".

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.