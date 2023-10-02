Menu
Pacific Edge falls as NZ market sinks into the red

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 53.1 points, or 0.5%, to 11,243.29. (Image: Depositphotos)
Ella Somers
Mon, 02 Oct 2023
New Zealand's benchmark share index edged lower while cancer diagnostics firm Pacific Edge experienced another share price tumble.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 53.1 points, or 0.5%, to 11,243.29. Turnover was a very light $57.8 million. There were 59 gainers and 78 decliners on the main board.Devon Funds head of retail Greg Smith said September was a tough month for international markets, but because October was known as the ‘bear killer’ month, there was “reason for optimism” going into the last quarter of the year....
KiwiRail posts improved surplus
Finance

Freight volumes weren't as high as targeted, but KiwiRail posted an improved result.

Oliver Lewis 02 Oct 2023
Economy

Banks don’t expect Reserve Bank to rock the boat

What the banks think the Reserve Bank of NZ will say on Wednesday.

Ella Somers 02 Oct 2023
Primary Sector

First bulk export for West Coast sand miners

Westland Mineral Sands is exporting 26,000 tonnes to customers in China.

Oliver Lewis 02 Oct 2023
Pacific Edge down 13% on FDA plans
Markets

The shares last traded at 10.5 cents. 

Rebecca Howard 02 Oct 2023
‘Disappointing’ – Forbarr keeps neutral rating for The Warehouse
Retail

The Warehouse's result didn't surprise Forbarr.

Ella Somers 02 Oct 2023
Sharemarket rises on quarter-end buying
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX50 ended 118.40 points, or 1.06%, higher at 11,296.43.

Staff reporters 29 Sep 2023
Lyttlelton Port in calmer waters after tumultuous times
Markets

Lyttlelton Port Company (LPC) has reported a steady financial year as it was weathering stormy weather in its operations and governance.Net profit after tax (NPAT) for the year to June 30 2023 was almost unchanged from 2022 at $19 million compared with $18.9m the year before. Yea...

Staff reporters 29 Sep 2023