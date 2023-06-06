Menu
Pacific Edge in trading halt as Jarden ponders Novitas notice

The future has just got murky. (Image: Pacific Edge)
Staff reporters
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
Jarden analysts are pondering the impact of Medicare contractor Novitas not covering Pacific Edge’s Cxbladder in its local cover determination, while the healthcare company’s shares are in a trading halt pending a material announcement Analyst Christian Bell said in a note that the decision is a “demonstrable change in circumstances” removing Medicare coverage in the US and calling into question “the foundational evidence that supports the clinical validity of all Cxbladder tests”. “The decisi...
Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky
Primary Sector

Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky

News it has secured China market access was well received. 

Rebecca Howard 12:45pm
Primary Sector Free

Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane

Iron sulphate is used to limit the growth of methane-producing microorganisms.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:01pm
Policy

Act needs another $1 million for election campaign

The Act party's rally was held over the weekend.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
