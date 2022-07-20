See full details
Pacific Edge leads NZ shares higher

Dan Brunskill
Wed, 20 Jul 2022

Pacific Edge leads NZ shares higher
Pacific Edge said its test volumes have been increasing. (Photo: Supplied)
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 20 Jul 2022
Pacific Edge led New Zealand's sharemarket higher on Wednesday after it reported volume numbers for its cancer test increased 32% on the same quarter last year.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 36 points, or 0.3%, to 11,199.02. Turnover was $119 million.Sharemarkets in the United States jumped overnight, likely encouraged by a wave of corporate earnings which mostly landed ahead of expectations.“US stocks jumped amid optimism about the second quarter companies’ earnings, with all the three benchmark indices rising above the 50-day m...

Law & Regulation FREE
Russell McVeagh puts NZ Future Forest Products in liquidation
Ella Somers | Wed, 20 Jul 2022

After more than a year of attempts by aggrieved creditors, New Zealand Future Forest Products has been put into liquidation.

Immigration
Government overhauls investor migrant visa to prioritise active investment
Oliver Lewis | Wed, 20 Jul 2022

The government wants to see more active investment by high-net-worth migrants 

Markets
Coupé-d'état: David Sena has the upper hand in the battle for control of NZAI
Dan Brunskill | Wed, 20 Jul 2022

David Sena looks set to win control of NZAI's board, having wiped out almost $10m of shareholder value in the process. 

