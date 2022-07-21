See full details
Pacific Edge rallies for second day on southern district health region deal

Dan Brunskill
Thu, 21 Jul 2022

Pacific Edge rallies for second day on southern district health region deal
(Image: Supplied)
Dan Brunskill
Thu, 21 Jul 2022
Pacific Edge led the New Zealand sharemarket higher for a second day on news the southern district health region would adopt its cancer test.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 70 points, or 0.6%, to 11,269.75. Turnover was just $62 million.Cancer diagnostics company Pacific Edge gained another 4% today at 79 cents, bringing its total gain this week to almost 13%.The stock rallied yesterday on increased test volumes being processed through its lab and today on news the health authority for Otago and Southland would begin using Cxbladder.Pacific Edge...

