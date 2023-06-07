Menu
Pacific Edge slumps 89.9% on Novitas decision

The company still believes that it can still deliver. (Image: Pacific Edge).
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 07 Jun 2023
Shares of Pacific Edge plunged 89.9% on news that Medicare coverage of Cxbladder tests in the US is expected to cease from July 17.The shares resumed trading at 5 cents, having been halted on Tuesday at 49.5 cents while management worked through the implications of the decision.That wiped out $360.6 million of value as investors put a market price of $40.5m on Pacific Edge.  Over the coming days Pacific Edge will seek to explore all available legal options, including a potential appeal, with its US-based lawyers, the company said.A so-call...
Where's Neil Barnes? Investors act
Property Exclusive

Where's Neil Barnes? Investors act

Part two in the series about a missing man suspected of fraud: Investors take action. 

Oliver Lewis and Victoria Young 10:00am
Infrastructure

City deals and National's infrastructure agency

National is promising city deals and a dedicated national infrastructure agency.

Oliver Lewis 9:49am
City deals and National's infrastructure agency
Technology

Infratil to take ownership of One NZ and raise $850m

Infratil has announced a $1.8 billion bid to take almost all of One NZ's shares.

Staff reporters 9:27am
Infratil to take ownership of One NZ and raise $850m

Spark names satellite-to-mobile network provider
Markets

Spark names satellite-to-mobile network provider

Spark has announced a partnership with Lynk Global for a satellite-to-mobile network, the same company offering the service to competitor 2degrees.Satellite-to-mobile technology enables standard mobile phones to get a network connection via a satellite when not within range of a...

Ben Moore 11:50am
Auckland airport appoints new chief digital officer to support infrastructure investment plans
Markets

Auckland airport appoints new chief digital officer to support infrastructure investment plans

The airport sees technology as playing a key role in infrastructure reinvestment plans.

Staff reporters 10:05am
Air NZ sees headwinds rising
Markets

Air NZ sees headwinds rising

Air NZ is enjoying strong profits post-covid. Sustaining that is the next challenge.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Big news drive big moves on sharemarket
Markets Market close

Big news drive big moves on sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,864.12 down 16.77 points or 0.14%

Graham Skellern 06 Jun 2023