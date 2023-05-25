Menu
Pacific Edge's revenue climbs, US future still uncertain

Very strong revenue growth, but profit still some distance away (Image: Pacific Edge)
Ella Somers
Thu, 25 May 2023
A boom in Pacific Edge’s Cxbladder test sales boosted the firm’s operating revenue soar by 71%, with a helping hand from favourable exchange rates.Chief executive Peter Meintjes said the 2023 financial year had been a year of “enormous change and achievement” for the cancer diagnostic company.“Pacific Edge is geared for growth,” he told the NZX.Operating revenue for the twelve months to March 31 rose $19.6 million, up from $11.4m in the previous year while total revenue jumped 88% to $26.1m.The revenue climb...
NZME saves Property Press
Property

The 45 year-old real estate publication will stay in print.

Daniel Dunkley 5:05pm
Policy

Warning on looming logistics staff shortage

Pasifika aren't being well-served by the sector, says a new report.

Paul McBeth 12:40pm
Listed Companies

Mainfreight boosts profit by a fifth to $426.5m

The multinational transport operator's performance was in line with expectations.

Brent Melville 12:27pm
Extreme weather hits Tower half-year result
Finance

Tower says it is well-provisioned for two more major events in this financial year.

Pattrick Smellie 10:25am
Zespri unlikely to list on NZX this year, says chair
Primary Sector

Another prospective NZX listing slips away.

Riley Kennedy 9:55am
Fonterra reduces farmgate milk price for new season
Primary Sector

The forecast price dropped but the co-op is on track for a strong full-year result.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
A big dividend indeed
Markets

It could be time for companies to track fundamentals rather than interest rates.

Paul McBeth 5:00am