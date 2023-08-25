Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Part-sale of metering business gives Vector a $1.72b profit windfall

Part-sale of metering business gives Vector a $1.72b profit windfall
Most of the damage to Vector’s network was caused by vegetation. (Image: Vector)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 25 Aug 2023
Vector reported a huge $1.72 billion net profit for the June 2023 financial year, thanks to a one-off windfall from the sale of half its metering business. In June, the lines and infrastructure group confirmed the sale of a 50% interest in Vector Metering to Australian investment manager QIC Private Capital  (QIC) for $1.51b.  It will use the sale proceeds to retire debt.Vector’s continuing operations delivered a net profit of $112.6m, exclusive of the metering business. Earnings before interest, tax, depreci...
Volumes down, profit up for Port of Tauranga
Infrastructure

Volumes down, profit up for Port of Tauranga

Results buoyed by positive first half and residual shipping congestion.

Brent Melville 11:05am
Infrastructure

Mainzeal directors saddled with $39.8m penalty plus interest

The penalty also has interest on top.

Paul McBeth 9:30am
Mainzeal directors saddled with $39.8m penalty plus interest
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 25, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 25, 2023

More Markets

Volumes down, profit up for Port of Tauranga
Infrastructure

Volumes down, profit up for Port of Tauranga

Results buoyed by positive first half and residual shipping congestion.

Brent Melville 11:05am
Delegat Group posts improved profit
Markets

Delegat Group posts improved profit

Wine producer Delegat Group has shrugged off a stagnant international wine market and the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle to post an improved profit for the June financial year.Reported net profit was $64.8 million, up 3% on the previous year's, as case sales climbed 9% to 3.7m....

Staff reporters 10:10am
Air NZ preps for more capital returns
Infrastructure Analysis

Air NZ preps for more capital returns

Air NZ's more aggressive balance sheet accompanies current high earnings.

Pattrick Smellie 24 Aug 2023
High flying Air NZ does not lift the sharemarket
Markets Market close

High flying Air NZ does not lift the sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,502.13, declining 69.8 points or 0.6%.

Graham Skellern 24 Aug 2023