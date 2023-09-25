Menu
PBL fights on in AFT Pascomer battle

The court allowed PBL a 35% share of all future profits from Pascomer sales.(Image: Unsplash)
Staff reporters
Mon, 25 Sep 2023
PBL Solutions is appealing part of a high court judgment that found substantially in its favour in its stoush with AFT Pharmaceuticals over the so-called “orphan” (commercially undeveloped) drug Pascomer.The court found in favour of PBL, which is a 35% shareholder in AFT Orphan Pharmaceuticals (AFTO), in relation to its claim that AFT should have given AFTO the opportunity to pursue the development of the orphan drug Pascomer.Instead, AFT developed the drug on its own behalf. PBL claimed it had done the work to identify the com...
Election 2023: The centre/right bloc holds lead
Politics charts

Labour continues to lag in the polls. 

Andy Fyers 6:35pm
Markets

NZ market ticks up as school holidays kick off

Synlait Milk disclosed a challenging fiscal year but the stock still edged up today.

Ella Somers 6:00pm
Primary Sector

Investors catch a glimmer of hope after Synlait's full-year net loss

The stock last traded up 0.8% at $1.29. 

Rebecca Howard 4:20pm
