Pet care acquisition speculation triggers Ebos trading halt

Staff reporters
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
NZ RegCo advised the New Zealand stock exchange on Thursday that it had placed a trading halt at premarket open on Ebos ordinary shares in light of media speculation regarding its potential interest in Greencross.The company requested the trading halt following a revelation by the Australian Financial Review’s (AFR) Streetalk column that it is expected to sign a deal in the coming weeks to acquire Australian pet care company Greencross (not to be confused with NZ-listed health care provider Green Cross Health).AFR said it understood Ebos...
