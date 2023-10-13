Menu
Pipe uncertainty to weigh on Fletcher when trading resumes

Pipe uncertainty to weigh on Fletcher when trading resumes
The stock was trading at $4.90 before it went into a halt on Wednesday. (Image: BGC)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
Analysts expect uncertainty to weigh on Fletcher Building when it resumes trading with litigation expected over its Iplex pipe division. The stock was trading at $4.90 before it went into a halt on Wednesday for 48 hours. Its order book at 6pm Thursday showed offers to sell at as low as $4.30.Fletcher went into a halt after BusinessDesk asked questions relating to Perth builder BGC’s independent expert findings on the issue. BGC claims it will cost Fletcher A$1.8 billion (NZ$ 1.9b), but the provision is just A$15m. “T...
Infrastructure

Fletcher Building extends trading halt

Trading will resume when the market opens on Monday.

Staff reporters 8:57am
Fletcher Building extends trading halt
Economy

The battle against the thief in our pocket rages on

Actual food prices fell 0.4% on the month in September.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The battle against the thief in our pocket rages on

