Port of Tauranga’s 2024 net profit could fall by 19%

(Image: Port of Tauranga)
Staff reporters
Fri, 27 Oct 2023
The biggest port in the country could potentially see its net profit for the 2024 financial year fall by almost a fifth due to economic volatility and a 20.9% plummet in container volumes.Port of Tauranga held its annual meeting on Friday in Mount Maunganui, where chief executive Leonard Sampson announced that based on the port’s first quarter results, the port was expecting full-year earnings to be in the range of $95 million to $107m.This means the port’s net profit for the 2024 financial year could be between 8% and 19%...
