Proxy advisors turn NZ companies upside down and inside out

Vas Kolesnikoff, ISS’s Australasia managing director and head of research. (Image: ISS)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Tue, 19 Dec 2023
Mainfreight boss Don Braid says, “without wanting to aggravate them, they’re a pain in the arse”."They" are the global proxy advisers, dominated by two giants – Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis. Listed companies say, mostly off the record, that the big two proxy advisers don’t have boots on the ground in New Zealand or engage with firms, and criticise directors for serving too long or being on too many boards. They also say the advisers' reports aren’t always right.&...
Kāinga Ora solvent, but 'troubling reports'
Finance

Kāinga Ora solvent, but 'troubling reports'

Kāinga Ora is solvent, but haemorraging money and piling on debt, says Chris Bishop.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Finance

BNZ gets $1.8m out of Bobux receivership - so far

The bank appointed McGrathNicol receivers in April.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
BNZ gets $1.8m out of Bobux receivership - so far
Infrastructure

Getting sparkies and plumbers on the Level in NZ

Startup Level Group headhunted a Fletcher manager to lead its NZ business.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Getting sparkies and plumbers on the Level in NZ

More Markets

NZ sharemarket listless on light trade
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket listless on light trade

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,564.98, up 14.78 points or 0.13%.

Graham Skellern 18 Dec 2023
Major Rakon shareholders back board to consider takeover options
Markets

Major Rakon shareholders back board to consider takeover options

The independent directors will weigh up the $391m proposal.

Staff reporters 18 Dec 2023
Quotation of NZCS' shares suspended
Primary Sector

Quotation of NZCS' shares suspended

The Christchurch company is listed on the ASX.

Riley Kennedy 18 Dec 2023
Ridley Corp picks up NZ's Oceania Meat Processors for $57m
Primary Sector

Ridley Corp picks up NZ's Oceania Meat Processors for $57m

The company produces petfood for the US market.

Riley Kennedy 18 Dec 2023