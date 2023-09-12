Menu
Punakaiki puts off IPO for another year

Punakaiki puts off IPO for another year
The stock exchange keeps struggling to catch a break when it comes to new listings. (Image: Getty)
The Punakaiki Fund won’t go public this year as the slump in global markets and lack of appetite for initial public offerings in New Zealand and Australia threw up more hurdles to the 10-year-old fund’s aspirations. The early-stage investment fund had assets of $96.9 million at the end of June, including $3.3m of cash, up from $95.3m of assets at the end of the March financial year, when it was also sitting on almost $5m of cash. Chair Mike Bennetts signalled an initial public offering was unlikely in the coming year in hi...
Power shortage risks rising for winter 2024
Power shortage risks rising for winter 2024

Gas-fired power plants are an important backup in a largely renewable electricity system.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back

The retailer owes its creditors more than $100m.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back
Du Val says its back, investors still in the dark

Already out-of-pocket investors could face big legal bills for litigation.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Du Val says its back, investors still in the dark

National-led govt could be more positive for equity market
National-led govt could be more positive for equity market

Do elections have any lasting impact on financial markets? It's complicated.

Ella Somers 5:00am
NZ sharemarket slips ahead of economic and fiscal update
NZ sharemarket slips ahead of economic and fiscal update

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,302.41, down 41.7 points or 0.37%.

Graham Skellern 11 Sep 2023