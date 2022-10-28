See full details
Pushpay board pushes $1.53b takeover

Staff reporters
Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Pushpay board pushes $1.53b takeover
(Image: Pushpay)
Staff reporters
Fri, 28 Oct 2022
RELATED
Pushpay Holdings’ board has recommended shareholders accept a takeover bid valuing the company at $1.53 billion by shareholders BGH Capital and Sixth Street, which would mean its owners reap a 13% gain on the company’s last trading price. The bidders are offering $1.34 per share in cash. When trading was halted today Pushpay had been trading at $1.19. The offer was based on the “undisturbed” share price of $1.03 before talk about a takeover bid become public.Pushpay was trading above $9 two years ago.Shares of the c...

Markets FREE
SkyCity's shares perk up but shareholders aren't happy
Ella Somers | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

SkyCity’s shareholders weren’t happy with the casino operator at its annual meeting today – but the share price still jumped.

Infrastructure
Port of Tauranga says RMA is broken, warns of capacity constraints
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Port of Tauranga says the RMA is broken, citing delays in consenting its much-needed berth extension.

Energy
Evnex expands EV charging business into Australia
Greg Hurrell | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Australia's rapidly growing EV market is proving to be fertile ground for NZ smart-charger manufacturer Evnex, which only sold its first unit there last month.

