Pushpay insider trader flags appeal

Pushpay case may yet go to more appeals. (Image: Pushpay)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 31 Aug 2023
An individual found guilty last week of trading in Pushpay shares using inside information has argued his name suppression should continue as identifying him could, should he succeed in overturning the verdict and have his case reheard, impinge on his rights to a fair (re)trial.John Dixon KC, acting for the guilty individual, flagged his intent to challenge the verdict at the court of appeal and said: “We would argue there’s good ground for the court to find the jury’s findings were unreasonable.”Dixon sought continued n...
Qantas sued for allegedly selling seats on cancelled flights
ACCC: Qantas advertised flights for weeks after scrapping them.

Bloomberg 4:21pm
Two former Fonterra auditors from PWC censured

Jonathan Skilton and Leopino Foliaki were hauled before the tribunal two months ago.

Riley Kennedy 4:00pm
Blogger 'Thomas Cranmer' revealed

A low-key lawyer is behind the widely read political Substack.

Daniel Dunkley 2:57pm
Jim Delegat returning to helm of Delegat board
Chair Graeme Lord is standing down and moving to the South Island. 

Victoria Young 2:14pm
NZOG sees "unprecedented" Aussie opportunities
Production is rising, with cashflows supporting new development.

Staff reporters 9:05am
Taking a cavalier approach to corporate raiding
When a company is flush with cash but has a low share price, the sharks will circle.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Market flat as property stocks fall on National policy
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,521.12, down 7 points or 0.06%.

Graham Skellern 30 Aug 2023