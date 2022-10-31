See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Markets Market close

Pushpay investors ponder takeover as NZX50 marches on

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Mon, 31 Oct 2022

Pushpay investors ponder takeover as NZX50 marches on
(Image: Chorus)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 31 Oct 2022
RELATED
Pushpay Holdings was the most traded stock on New Zealand's market today as investors weighed up the merits of the $1.53 billion takeover offer.  The S&P/NZX 50 index increased 208.89 points, or 1.9%, to 11,338.43.  Across the main board, 100 stocks rose and 35 fell. Turnover was busy at $252.5 million, of which Pushpay accounted for $73.8m.The faith-based services software developed rose 5% to $1.25 when it resumed trading today, 9 cents shy of the $1.34 offer lobbed in by shareholders BGH Capital and Sixth Street, which coll...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets
Shareholders accuse Pushpay board of ‘waving the white flag’
Dan Brunskill | Mon, 31 Oct 2022

The bid from private equity firms BGH Capital and Sixth Street values the company at more than $1.5 billion but falls in the lower end of Pushpay’s historical trading range and similar transactions.

Services
Auditor general worries about the future of audits
Ian Llewellyn | Mon, 31 Oct 2022

In his 'audit of the auditor', John Ryan said there are too few auditors – and too few entering the profession.

Finance
NZ banks could cope with house prices halving, says Reserve Bank
Jenny Ruth | Mon, 31 Oct 2022

The banks would still have more than the minimum required capital in the “severe but plausible” scenario the Reserve Bank asked them to model.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.