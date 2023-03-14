Pushpay pushes out new offer deadline

(Image: Pushpay)

Church payment software company Pushpay Holdings has extended the deadline for a renewed bid for the dual-listed company to this Wednesday.Shareholders in Pushpay rejected a proposed $1.5 billion takeover offer by shareholders BGH Capital and Sixth Street on March 3. The failed bid sparked an initial selloff, which saw the stock price trade as low as $1.10 on March 6, though has since recovered to a current $1.25. The Pegasus Bidco consortium requested the extension to allow it to progress the terms of what would have to be a sweetene...