Pushpay pushes out new offer deadline

(Image: Pushpay)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 14 Mar 2023
Church payment software company Pushpay Holdings has extended the deadline for a renewed bid for the dual-listed company to this Wednesday.Shareholders in Pushpay rejected a proposed $1.5 billion takeover offer by shareholders BGH Capital and Sixth Street on March 3. The failed bid sparked an initial selloff, which saw the stock price trade as low as $1.10 on March 6, though has since recovered to a current $1.25. The Pegasus Bidco consortium requested the extension to allow it to progress the terms of what would have to be a sweetene...
