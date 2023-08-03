Menu
Radius hits ground running in 1Q

Staff reporters
Thu, 03 Aug 2023
New Zealand’s smallest listed aged care and retirement village specialist Radius Residential Care says it made a strong start to FY24 with first-quarter underlying earnings “significantly ahead” of the previous year.In a market announcement for its Thursday AGM, Radius said it expected the trend for underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) from the first quarter to continue as it looks to outperform last year’s underlying Ebitda performance.Chief executive Andrew Peskett said the c...
Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook
Finance

Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook

Moody's says effective institutions and governance will mitigate credit risks.

Jem Traylen 1:29pm
Self promotion

Business optimism is up slightly, costs a key concern, says 2degrees survey

The report revealed 87% of businesses had seen their running costs increase.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
Infrastructure

Light rail board delays route recommendation

Notifying the stations and route has been pushed out due to a 'contextual shift'.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
