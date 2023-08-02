Menu
Worldline data shows four months of ‘slow spending growth’

Auckland and Wellington regions had the slowest growth rates. (Image: Unsplash)
Staff reporters
Wed, 02 Aug 2023
Spending at core retail merchants, excluding hospitality, through Worldline for July 2023 was up by 4.3% over the same month last year, reaching just under $2.92 billion.Worldline's New Zealand chief sales officer, Bruce Proffit, said that while the Matariki public holiday and school holidays did account for a slight lift, the number represents four months of slow spending growth.“While it is promising that the petrol price hike early in the month did not temper the overall spending momentum in July, spending amongst non-food merchant...
RBNZ will still be 'wary' following higher-than-expected unemployment rate
Economy

RBNZ will still be 'wary' following higher-than-expected unemployment rate

The unemployment rate rose to 3.6% on Wednesday.

Ella Somers 3:40pm
Law & Regulation

Directors' duties law called 'silly bill-iness' by law firm

The law has passed opposed by National and Act.

Ian Llewellyn 1:20pm
Directors' duties law called 'silly bill-iness' by law firm
Economy

Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%

Meanwhile annual wage cost inflation remained at 4.3%.

Ella Somers 11:15am
Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%