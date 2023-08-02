Menu
Govt releases paper on how retirement villages operate

Govt releases paper on how retirement villages operate
There have been a number of complaints about retirement villages charges. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 02 Aug 2023
Retirement village owners could be stopped from charging residents’ fees after they die, and their estates repaid for property held within a deadline under options released for consultation on Wednesday.  The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development – Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – has released a long-awaited discussion paper on changes to the sector after complaints about how some aspects operate.Under current rules, villages can charge weekly fees for months after residents die.They also do not have to repay a family estate...
RBNZ will still be 'wary' following higher-than-expected unemployment rate
Economy

RBNZ will still be 'wary' following higher-than-expected unemployment rate

The unemployment rate rose to 3.6% on Wednesday.

Ella Somers 3:40pm
Law & Regulation

Directors' duties law called 'silly bill-iness' by law firm

The law has passed opposed by National and Act.

Ian Llewellyn 1:20pm
Directors' duties law called 'silly bill-iness' by law firm
Economy

Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%

Meanwhile annual wage cost inflation remained at 4.3%.

Ella Somers 11:15am
Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%