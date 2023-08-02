Menu
NZ Rugby Commercial taps Google exec as CEO

Craig Fenton will return to NZ from the UK to take up the role. (Image: NZRC)
Staff reporters
Wed, 02 Aug 2023
Google executive Craig Fenton has been named the new chief executive of New Zealand Rugby Commercial, set to step into the role in January.He replaces Richard Thomas who held the role since New Zealand Rugby Commercial (NZRC) was founded in 2022 and vacated the position at the end of June 2023 in a reportedly shocking resignation.Fenton, who is of Ngāi Te Rangi descent, will return to NZ at the end of 2023 after 25 years working overseas.His most recent role was managing director of strategy and operations for Google UK and Ireland.Fenton...
RBNZ will still be 'wary' following higher-than-expected unemployment rate
Economy

The unemployment rate rose to 3.6% on Wednesday.

Ella Somers 3:40pm
Law & Regulation

Directors' duties law called 'silly bill-iness' by law firm

The law has passed opposed by National and Act.

Ian Llewellyn 1:20pm
Economy

Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%

Meanwhile annual wage cost inflation remained at 4.3%.

Ella Somers 11:15am
