Good Spirits Hospitality sells assets for $20m to Brew On Quay

Good Spirits Hospitality is delisting after Covid-19 lockdowns hit profits and sales (Image: Good Spirits)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 02 Aug 2023
The Cav, Danny Doolan's and seven other venues owned by Good Spirits Hospitality have been sold to Brew on Quay for $20.7 million.Good Spirits Hospitality (GSH) independent transactions committee chair John Seton said the price of $20,701,400 – excluding any potential GST – was "at the upper end of our expectations". "The transaction will ensure a stable future for the Good Spirits Hospitality venues."'Iconic'Brew on Quay (BOQ) director Richard Sigley saw the acquisition as an...
RBNZ will still be 'wary' following higher-than-expected unemployment rate
Economy

RBNZ will still be 'wary' following higher-than-expected unemployment rate

The unemployment rate rose to 3.6% on Wednesday.

Ella Somers 3:40pm
Law & Regulation

Directors' duties law called 'silly bill-iness' by law firm

The law has passed opposed by National and Act.

Ian Llewellyn 1:20pm
Directors' duties law called 'silly bill-iness' by law firm
Economy

Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%

Meanwhile annual wage cost inflation remained at 4.3%.

Ella Somers 11:15am
Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%