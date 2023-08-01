Menu
Cannasouth says looser regulations are a 'good thing'

(Image: Helius)
Staff reporters
Tue, 01 Aug 2023
Cannasouth says tweaks to medicinal cannabis rules could significantly impact the listed firm's growth and improve the New Zealand industry's global competitiveness.The changes to the Misuse of Drugs (Medicinal Cannabis) Regulations 2019, announced on Tuesday, will loosen export requirements, broaden cannabis categories and enable research involving non-therapeutic cannabis plant material.It will also enable the export of cannabis seed and remove a requirement for consignments of starting material to meet minimum quality standards.Chief...
