Residential building permits still coming off the boil

(Image: Depositphotos)
Staff reporters
Tue, 01 Aug 2023
New residential building consents continued to fall in the month of June, with construction cooling from the peaks of recent years. The number of new residential permits fell 15.7% to 3,402 in June from the same month a year earlier, as consents for new apartments almost halved to 146 and confirmed applications for new houses dropped 13.5% to 1,515, according to Statistics New Zealand. Annual building consents fell 12.2% to 44,429 in the June year, accelerating from the 11.5% annual pace of decline in the May year.Gisborne, Tasman, Ne...
Jarden to carve out profitable wealth division
Markets

Jarden Securities needed a waiver on a minimum profitability banking covenant.

Paul McBeth 6:40pm
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips on low volumes

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,980.41 – down 75.74 points or 0.63%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Bloomberg

Australia extends rate pause to second month, currency drops

The decision highlights the RBA’s more cautious approach to policy than the US Fed.

Bloomberg 5:55pm
