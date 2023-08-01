Menu
P3 Research to move in with AusTrials

Genesis Capital's Dr Michael Caristo. (Image: Genesis Capital)
Staff reporters
Tue, 01 Aug 2023
Healthcare private equity investor Genesis Capital has added clinical trials company AusTrials to its portfolio, with plans to wrap it up into a trans-Tasman offering with New Zealand's P3 Research.The Sydney firm bought a 90% stake in P3 in December and indicated investing $30 million to back P3's growth trials.P3 is the largest player in the NZ market for large- and small-scale early trial work, alongside Pacific Clinical Research Network and NZ Clinical Research.A 2020 report by the NZ Institute of Economic Research estimated clinica...
Jarden to carve out profitable wealth division
Markets

Jarden Securities needed a waiver on a minimum profitability banking covenant.

Paul McBeth 6:40pm
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips on low volumes

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,980.41 – down 75.74 points or 0.63%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Bloomberg

Australia extends rate pause to second month, currency drops

The decision highlights the RBA’s more cautious approach to policy than the US Fed.

Bloomberg 5:55pm
