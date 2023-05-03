Menu
Ready, set, grow: PGG Wrightson announces emission goals, re-confirms earnings guidance

Left, PGG Wrightson chief executive Stephen Guerin, right, chair Joo Hai Lee. (Image: PGG Wrightson)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 03 May 2023
Rural services firm PGG Wrightson says it “recognises the impact of climate change” and plans to reduce its operational emissions by 30% by 2030.The New Zealand stock exchange-listed rural services firm (PGW) told the market it will also expand its reporting to cover supply chain emissions and work with suppliers to reduce their own emissions and set their own targets.PGW chair Joo Hai Lee said most of the company’s operational emissions come from its vehicle fleet and the use of electricity in its retail stores. “A...
Unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4%
Economy

Unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4%

The unemployment rate is slightly lower than the 3.5% forecast by the RBNZ.

Rebecca Howard and Andy Fyers 11:30am
Property Investigation

Nelson property companies sue former directors

The case comes after the SFO announced charges against the former CEO.

Oliver Lewis 11:00am
Economy

Reserve Bank says NZ house prices still overvalued

In the near term, prices may continue to soften given the level of interest rates and several other factors.

Rebecca Howard 9:42am
