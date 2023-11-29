Menu
Reserve Bank casts shadow over NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished flat at 11,235.94, down 1.43 points or 0.01%. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Wed, 29 Nov 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand put a big dampener on the NZ sharemarket with its higher-for-longer interest rates approach after Fisher and Paykel Healthcare lifted spirits with a pleasing half-year financial result.The S&P/NZX 50 Index surged more than 1.2% to an intraday high of 11,409.2 points during lunchtime at the peak of market heavyweight Fisher and Paykel’s trading.But the index came back to earth and finished flat at 11,235.94, down 1.43 points or 0.01%, following the Reserve Bank of NZ’s (RBNZ) latest monetary policy...
100 days and counting for 'hugely ambitious' plan
Policy

The list includes 49 actions.

Rebecca Howard 4:00pm
Economy

RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone

The move was expected but the higher track is a surprise. 

Rebecca Howard 2:40pm
Economy

The move was widely expected by the market. 

Rebecca Howard 2:12pm
Fisher & Paykel ups pre-Christmas dividend
Markets

And employees will get a share of $4 million.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:05pm
ERoad half-year earnings reflect straighter steering
Markets

Cash burn under control, strong potential in North America.

Ben Moore 11:10am
Ryman Healthcare cites ‘challenging’ housing market in 4pc net profit drop
Markets

New Zealand’s largest listed retirement company cited the “challenging” housing market in declaring net profit down 4% and downgrading its profit outlook.Ryman Healthcare’s reported net profit after tax fell 4% from $193 million a year ago to $186.7m for the six months to Sept 30...

Staff reporters 10:10am
TradeWindow slashes staff and cash burn
Markets

Monthly cash burn of $1m last year should fall to $200,000 by the end of this year.

Pattrick Smellie 9:46am