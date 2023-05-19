Menu
Ryman helps market to highest close in three months

Ryman Healthcare’s annual result was keenly anticipated. (Image: Ryman)
Graham Skellern
Fri, 19 May 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket broke through the 12,000 points mark, with a 1% rise, spurred on by a solid earnings performance from a revitalised Ryman Healthcare. The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose steadily all day and finished at 12,099.74, up 123.65 points or 1.03% – the highest close for three months. The index gained 1.35% for the week and has increased more than 5.2% so far this year. There were 93 gainers and 30 decliners over the whole market with 35.77 million shares worth $116.55m changing hands. Ryman Healthcare’s...
National Resilience Plan or electoral 'slush fund?'
Infrastructure

National Resilience Plan or electoral 'slush fund?'

There's little detail about how a $6b fund to boost infrastructure resilience will be spent.

Oliver Lewis 5:25pm
Finance

Jenny Craig sale 'well progressed', administrators says

It entered voluntary administration in early May. 

Riley Kennedy 3:05pm
Jenny Craig sale 'well progressed', administrators says
Economy

Luxon defends scrip subsidy repeal

A day after the budget, National are stuck defending their own statements.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:32pm
Luxon defends scrip subsidy repeal

More Markets

NZ Windfarms gets long awaited fast-tracked consent for Te Rere Hau upgrade
Markets

NZ Windfarms gets long awaited fast-tracked consent for Te Rere Hau upgrade

NZ Windfarms’ application for a fast-track consent to upgrade its Te Rere Hau windfarm has been granted.The consent, granted under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020, comes nearly two years after it was first proposed to shareholders.The Te Rere Hau farm, sitt...

Staff reporters 2:00pm
My Food Bag ditches ASX listing as profit falls 60%
Markets

My Food Bag ditches ASX listing as profit falls 60%

My Food Bag is cutting costs as weaker post-covid demand hits earnings.

Ella Somers 10:35am
Investore Property in the red after revaluation, looks to sell some assets
Property

Investore Property in the red after revaluation, looks to sell some assets

The company will look to sell off some assets.

Riley Kennedy 10:10am
New Xero CEO: restructuring was a 'really painful' call
Markets

New Xero CEO: restructuring was a 'really painful' call

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy says Xero has been able to report a “strong” set of results.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am