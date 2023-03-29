Ryman’s turnaround is well under way: Forsyth Barr

Menu
Forsyth Barr's Aaron Ibbotson rates Ryman shares as "outperform". (Image: Forsyth Barr)
Wed, 29 Mar 2023
Forsyth Barr analyst Aaron Ibbotson has taken a deep dive into Ryman Healthcare‘s debt position and its turnaround strategy and concluded it is “changing its stripes more than the market is giving it credit for”.The market has certainly exhibited extreme disillusion with the stock in recent weeks.Ryman shares fell as low as $4.82 after it completed its $902 million capital raising, compared with the rights issue price of $5 per new share and $6.40 before the mid-February announcement.The shares closed at $5.22 on Tuesday.A goo...
