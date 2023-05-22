Menu
Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business

Sanford has posted a lift in earnings (Image: Sanford)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Mon, 22 May 2023
Seafood company Sanford is hoping carve off most of the inshore area of its wildcatch division to Moana New Zealand through a long-term agreement.“While the deepwater part of the business is stable and profitable, unfortunately the inshore area of Sanford’s wildcatch division has been underperforming for some time,” chief executive Peter Reidie said.“Following a review into this division, we have now agreed to sell much of our North Island inshore Annual Catch Entitlement (ACE) to Moana New Zealand through a new long-ter...
Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'
Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'

The case represented a “trans-Tasman tussle of extraordinary” proportions. 

Riley Kennedy 12:50pm
Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m

Bizcap's receivers have already retired from their receivership.

Riley Kennedy 11:30am
Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m
Cameron Bagrie: Spin and spend – 2023 budget verdict

NZ’s strong fiscal position remains but is increasingly at risk.

Cameron Bagrie 10:40am
Spin and spend – 2023 budget verdict

Morrison & Co takes smaller fee as Infratil sees more growth
Morrison & Co takes smaller fee as Infratil sees more growth

Infratil's share of earnings from its portfolio is on the rise.

Paul McBeth 10:10am
Kiwi Property lifts rental income but swings to net loss
Kiwi Property lifts rental income but swings to net loss

The company lifted net rental income by 14%.

Riley Kennedy 9:30am
Winter chill over My Food Bag earnings and staff cuts
Winter chill over My Food Bag earnings and staff cuts

CEO Mark Winter wants My Food Bag’s next decade to be calmer than its last.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Electricity market tick of approval - fair or folly?
Electricity market tick of approval - fair or folly?

Electricity market not perfect but evolution not intervention needed says EA.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am