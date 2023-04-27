Menu
Shareholders said yes: Pushpay’s persistent suitor wins over reluctant shareholders

Shareholders mellower after an increased takeover bid for Pushpay. (Image: Pushpay)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Thu, 27 Apr 2023
Pushpay shareholders have finally agreed to a private takeover bid after Pushpay’s suitor BGH Capital and Sixth Street wooed them with an extra eight cents per share.Pushpay Holdings announced the updated offer at a special meeting on Thursday, a new optimistic move by the company made to sway shareholders towards saying ‘I do’ to BGH Capital and Sixth Street’s bid to take the company private.This afternoon, the church management software company told the market that the new $1.42 offer – up from the $1.34 per shar...
Auckland airport shares return to previous highs
Markets Market close

Auckland airport shares return to previous highs

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,918.22 – down 16.76 points or 0.14%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Economy charts

Ongoing fall in inflation indicators

Profit expectations took a further hit as the squeeze comes on the economy.

Staff reporters 3:05pm
Ongoing fall in inflation indicators
Trade

Free trade talk a bad idea for India-NZ relations

A renewed focus on India by NZ's political parties is long overdue.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:35pm
Free trade talk a bad idea for India-NZ relations

Air NZ lifts earnings guidance range on strong demand
Markets

Air NZ lifts earnings guidance range on strong demand

Long-haul flights between Auckland and the US set to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

Rebecca Howard 9:30am
NZ market down following Synlait profit downgrade
Markets Market close

NZ market down following Synlait profit downgrade

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening and stayed low for the rest of the day.

Graham Skellern 26 Apr 2023
Simplicity seeks tax efficiency in Vanguard separation
Finance

Simplicity seeks tax efficiency in Vanguard separation

Simplicity wants to trim the withholding tax paid on international investments. 

Staff reporters 26 Apr 2023