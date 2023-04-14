Sharemarket closes down on very low volumes

(Image: Getty)

The New Zealand sharemarket slipped nearly half a percent on one of the quietest days of the year, unable to be stirred by a strong rebound on Wall Street.Buyers sat on the sideline as the S&P/NZX 50 Index slid in the afternoon and closed at 11,880.56, down 50.03 points or 0.42% after reaching an intraday high of 11,937.4.The index finished the week slightly ahead and it has risen 3.5% so far this year. Only 20.09 million shares worth $76.69m changed hands, and there were 77 gainers and 60 decliners on the main board.Jeremy Sullivan, an inv...