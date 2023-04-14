Menu
Markets

Sharemarket closes down on very low volumes
(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 14 Apr 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket slipped nearly half a percent on one of the quietest days of the year, unable to be stirred by a strong rebound on Wall Street.Buyers sat on the sideline as the S&P/NZX 50 Index slid in the afternoon and closed at 11,880.56, down 50.03 points or 0.42% after reaching an intraday high of 11,937.4.The index finished the week slightly ahead and it has risen 3.5% so far this year. Only 20.09 million shares worth $76.69m changed hands, and there were 77 gainers and 60 decliners on the main board.Jeremy Sullivan, an inv...
Lyttelton CEO Kirstie Gardener resigns suddenly
Infrastructure

Lyttelton CEO Kirstie Gardener resigns suddenly

The port CEO has resigned suddenly, citing differences of opinion with the board.

Oliver Lewis 4:30pm
Sport

Business of Sport: real-life Ted Lassos drive improbable dream

Some time in the past week, I swear Russell Crowe has muttered under his breath: “Why not me?”

Trevor McKewen 12:00pm
Immigration charts

Migrant arrivals surged in February

More people arrived on a permanent basis than in the month before covid-19 hit.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Crumbling consumer demand bites into My Food Bag – Craigs
Markets

Crumbling consumer demand bites into My Food Bag – Craigs

The investment house has slashed its target price on the meal provider by 49%.

Staff reporters 11:11am
Even the dealmakers are getting back to basics
Finance Analysis

Even the dealmakers are getting back to basics

The deals are still coming, if not at a previous breakneck speed.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Carbon prices rise slightly, but market confidence still shattered
Policy

Ian Llewellyn: Carbon prices rise slightly, but market confidence still shattered

Secondary market prices lifted closer to $60 yesterday, still well off the peak last year of more than $85.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Investors focused on inflation as shares meander
Markets Market close

Investors focused on inflation as shares meander

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was up 13.36 points or 0.11% to 11,930.86.

Graham Skellern 13 Apr 2023