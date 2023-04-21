Menu
Sharemarket ends week with an upwards tick

Sharemarket ends week with an upwards tick
Synlait's trading halt added some intrigue into the market. (Image: Synlait)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 21 Apr 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket perked up towards the end of a sluggish week, and Synlait Milk added some intrigue after going into a trading halt.The S&P/NZX 50 Index found some strength late in the afternoon and closed at 11,927.5, up 47.82 points or 0.4%. The index gained 0.4% for the week and is now 4.26% ahead for the year.But trading during the school holidays continued to be light, with 28.55 million shares worth $96.69m changing hands. There were 55 gainers and 65 decliners on the main board.Mark Lister, investment director with Craigs...
