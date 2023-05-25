Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Sharemarket flat as Mainfreight slips

Sharemarket flat as Mainfreight slips
Mainfreight and Fonterra reported results today. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 25 May 2023
Star performer Mainfreight has consistently grown its earnings and dividends over the past 13 years, but it took a tumble on the New Zealand sharemarket on a sombre outlook for the new financial year. The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply to 11,902.01 in the morning, on the back of weak offshore markets, but recovered its losses in the afternoon to close reasonably flat at 11,959.85 – down 11.98 points or 0.1%. There was an even mix of 63 gainers and 64 decliners over the whole market on volume of 24.68 million share transaction...
NZME saves Property Press
Property

NZME saves Property Press

The 45 year-old real estate publication will stay in print.

Daniel Dunkley 5:05pm
Policy

Warning on looming logistics staff shortage

Pasifika aren't being well-served by the sector, says a new report.

Paul McBeth 12:40pm
Warning on looming logistics staff shortage
Listed Companies

Mainfreight boosts profit by a fifth to $426.5m

The multinational transport operator's performance was in line with expectations.

Brent Melville 12:27pm
Mainfreight boosts profit by a fifth to $426.5m

More Markets

Pacific Edge sees revenue climb
Markets

Pacific Edge sees revenue climb

Revenue was strong, but the company continues to invest for growth, reporting a $27m loss.

Ella Somers 10:30am
Extreme weather hits Tower half-year result
Finance

Extreme weather hits Tower half-year result

Tower says it is well-provisioned for two more major events in this financial year.

Pattrick Smellie 10:25am
Zespri unlikely to list on NZX this year, says chair
Primary Sector

Zespri unlikely to list on NZX this year, says chair

Another prospective NZX listing slips away.

Riley Kennedy 9:55am
Fonterra reduces farmgate milk price for new season
Primary Sector

Fonterra reduces farmgate milk price for new season

The forecast price dropped but the co-op is on track for a strong full-year result.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am