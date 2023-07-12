Menu
Sharemarket has a muted response to Reserve Bank move

The Reserve Bank's hold on interest rate rises failed to move markets today. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Wed, 12 Jul 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket had a muted response to the hold on the official cash rate, while technology company Eroad rejected a takeover offer.  As widely expected, the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) left the cash rate unchanged at 5.5% – for the first time since late 2021 - but warned it would likely need to stay there for some time.The S&P/NZX 50 Index stayed slow and steady on the announcement and closed at 11,908.27, down 1.53 points or 0.01%.There were 78 gainers and 46 decliners on the main board, with 33.19 million shares wor...
Eroad board says no deal, shares eclipse offer price
Eroad board says no deal, shares eclipse offer price

New chair Susan Paterson said thanks, but no thanks.

Staff reporters 4:10pm
How close the govt came to bringing in a wealth tax

As officials worked up a wealth tax, they kept recommending a capital gains tax.

Pattrick Smellie 3:00pm
How close the govt came to bringing in a wealth tax
Robertson considered 'supernormal' tax on bank profits

Treasury officials looked at options to tax 'supernormal' bank profits.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:35pm
Robertson considered 'supernormal' tax on bank profits

KMD Brands feels the chill of consumer sentiment
KMD Brands feels the chill of consumer sentiment

The outdoor products retailer's stock price drops despite record revenue expectations.

Ben Moore 1:15pm
NZ shares flat ahead of Reserve Bank rate decision
NZ shares flat ahead of Reserve Bank rate decision

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed flat at 11,909.81, down 2.92 points or 0.02%.

Graham Skellern 11 Jul 2023
AFT launches into e-commerce with Amazon
AFT launches into e-commerce with Amazon

The company will now sell some of its products through Amazon in the US and Australia.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 11 Jul 2023