Sharemarket has another late surge into positive territory
Seeka had some grim news for investors today. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Wed, 19 Apr 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket is perfecting the art of 'the late surge', and the country’s biggest kiwifruit grower Seeka has warned its latest harvest could be down as much as 20%.After trading flat for most of the day, the S&P/NZX 50 Index rose sharply in the last half-hour matching session and closed at 11,917.82, up 33.72 points or 0.28% – after reaching an intraday low of 11,845.01.There were 58 gainers and 75 decliners over the whole market and volumes picked up with 51.09 million shares worth $161.9m changing hands....
Fox to pay US$787m to settle 2020 election suit
Bloomberg

Voting machine maker Dominion alleged Fox defamed it by airing bogus claims.

Bloomberg 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Self promotion Free

Artificial intelligence will summarise market announcements.

Matt Martel 9:00am
Pyne Gould still burning a flame for Torchlight
Property

Pyne Gould is very keen to keep the Torchlight burning.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ sharemarket tumbles half a percent
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening and traded steadily to close at 11,884.1, down 52.04 points or 0.44%.

Graham Skellern 18 Apr 2023
‘Slow but steady’ recovery in passenger volumes – AIA
Markets

The thirst for travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels as Auckland International Airport&#39;s (AIA) March passenger volumes climbed to 81% of pre-covid levels.In a "preview" of its March passenger volumes, AIA said 686,178 international travellers - excluding transits - passe...

Ella Somers 18 Apr 2023
Rakon share price fuels shareholder discontent
Markets

Shareholders wonder why the company's board is so negative.

Paul McBeth 18 Apr 2023