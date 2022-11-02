See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes

Sky to shareholders: 'We're giving you more cash'

Oliver Lewis

Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Shareholders at broadcasting company Sky will be paid out more cash as a result of changes to its dividend policy. In an update filed with the New Zealand stock exchange ahead of the pay TV company's annual meeting, Sky chair Philip Bowman said the company was changing its payout range from 50-80% of its free cash flow (excluding one-off items) to 60-90%. “We are also confirming the definition of free cash flow as cashflow from operations less both replacement and growth capex, but excluding one-off items such as material ac...

