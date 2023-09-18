Menu
SkyCity-Macquarie parking court case kicks off

SkyCity wants a declaration that its interpretation of the contract is correct. (Image: SkyCity)
Victoria Young
Mon, 18 Sep 2023
SkyCity Entertainment Group’s two-day scrap over a $220 million contract it had with a Macquarie Group subsidiary has begun in the high court in Auckland.  Justice Neil Campbell is hearing the court case over a concession agreement for a parking building damaged in 2019’s international convention centre blaze. Macquarie subsidiary MPF Parking inked a deal with the casino operator, but SkyCity failed to remedy damage by the fire in the time stipulated, so MPF Parking terminated the contract, which was for rou...
Primary Sector

Synlait disputes a2 Milk's right to cancel exclusivity as share price slumps

The shares touched a record low of $1.20.

Rebecca Howard 3:38pm
Economy

PSI downturn could herald 'return to recession'

Negative business sentiment dominated by election, adverse economy.

Staff reporters 11:18am
PSI downturn could herald 'return to recession'

A2 cancels Synlait's 'exclusive' supply agreement
Primary Sector

A2 cancels Synlait's 'exclusive' supply agreement

The move could see A2 shift some production to Mataura Valley Milk.

Staff reporters 10:07am
NZ's listing environment is quiet but NZX says it's quiet everywhere
Markets

NZ's listing environment is quiet but NZX says it's quiet everywhere

The NZX says it's the economic environment that’s the cause for the lack of listings.

Ella Somers 5:00am