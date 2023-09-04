Menu
SkyCity paid Macquarie-owned entity $13m in the past year for car park compo

SkyCity entered into a long-term concession agreement with MPF Parking NZ. (Image: SkyCity)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 04 Sep 2023
SkyCity Entertainment paid just over $13 million in compensation to the Macquarie-owned entity operating its car parks in the 12 months to March this year.That’s compared to $13.5m paid in the same period the year before because of the closure of the car park due to the fire at SkyCity’s NZ International Convention Centre (NZICC) and for the delayed handover of stage two of NZICC’s car parks.In April 2019, SkyCity entered into a long-term concession agreement with MPF Parking NZ, owned by Australian investment bank Macquarie,...
