Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

SkyCity ups provision to $79m in Austrac proceedings – shares rise

SkyCity ups provision to $79m in Austrac proceedings – shares rise
Penalty agreement negotiated. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 01 Feb 2024
Casino operator SkyCity has reached an agreement with the Australian financial crimes watchdog over apparent breaches at its Adelaide casino, upping its provision for the penalty it expects to pay.In December 2022, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (Austrac) filed civil proceedings against SkyCity over alleged serious and systemic non-compliance at its South Australian casino.Austrac had alleged noncompliance with anti-money laundering law, claiming it allowed 59 patrons to churn more than $4 billion in cash through the cas...
NZ sharemarket rises as honeymaker shares turn sour
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket rises as honeymaker shares turn sour

The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 44.68 points or 0.38% to close at 11,916.78.

Graham Skellern 6:10pm
Policy

Shane Jones explores guarantees for gas sector

Jones's remarks follow OMV's failure to sell its NZ assets so far.

Pattrick Smellie 3:40pm
Shane Jones explores guarantees for gas sector
Media Ministerial Briefings

Threats to media, arts, culture and heritage sectors identified

Threat posed by online platforms to traditional broadcasters highlighted. 

Daniel Dunkley 1:25pm
Threats to media, arts, culture and heritage sectors identified

More Markets

NZ sharemarket rises as honeymaker shares turn sour
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket rises as honeymaker shares turn sour

The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 44.68 points or 0.38% to close at 11,916.78.

Graham Skellern 6:10pm
Airports launch appeal to ComCom's regulatory plans
Markets

Airports launch appeal to ComCom's regulatory plans

A 'step backwards' in promoting regulatory certainty, airports say.

Brent Melville 12:12pm
Stagnating sales and delayed rights issue adds to Zoono’s woes
Markets

Stagnating sales and delayed rights issue adds to Zoono’s woes

Significant work needs to be done before Zoono is cashflow positive.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Regulatory overhang on SkyCity should fade in time
Markets

Regulatory overhang on SkyCity should fade in time

Analysts Adrian Allbon and Nick Yeo have a target price of $3.00.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am